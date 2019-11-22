The video was done in conjunction with Waymo engineers and suburban Phoenix police and firefighters.
Waymo is among several companies that has been testing autonomous vehicle programs in Arizona.
The video comes two days after the National Transportation Safety Board found a distracted human safety driver caused a fatal crash of an autonomous Uber car.
The NTSB also condemned a lack of state and federal regulation of testing on public roads.
