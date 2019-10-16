NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

Bank of America Corp., up 44 cents to $30.17

The bank reported surprisingly good third-quarter profit and revenue on gains from its consumer banking and investment management businesses.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $1.17 to $49.07

The drug distributor and some of its peers are in discussions to settle lawsuits over opioid painkillers.

U.S. Bancorp, up 81 cents to $54.57

The bank reported growth in loans and deposits and beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Tech Data Corp., up $13.07 to $124.41

The information technology company is a potential buyout target for Apollo Global Management, according to media reports.

AD

MGM Resorts International, down 44 cents to $27.43

The casino operator is selling its Circus Circus resort and made a deal to sell almost all control over its Bellagio resort.

AD

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.82 to $89.70

The airline raised its profit forecast for the year after giving investors a surprisingly good third-quarter financial report.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $4.05 to $115.65

The trucking company reported revenue growth during the third quarter that beat analyst’s forecasts.

Adobe Inc., down $6.69 to $272.70

The software maker helped lead a broad slide for technology stocks as investors pulled back from sector.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD