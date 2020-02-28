The provider of real estate software gave investors a solid profit forecast for the year after beating Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings expectations.
Dell Technologies Inc., down $3.10 to $40.46.
The computer and technology services provider gave investors a poor profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $16.49 to $89.65.
The plant-based meat company’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Columbia Sportswear Co., down $2.39 to $81.30.
The sportswear company said the virus outbreak will hurt its earnings.
Forty Seven Inc., up $9.21 to $58.00.
Gilead Sciences is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.
3M Co., down 92 cents to $149.24.
Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks, which the consumer product company makes.
