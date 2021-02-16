Then, last Monday, Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, said it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as form of payment for its high-end cars.
It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Tesla’s lead. Analysts predict a slow evolution toward widespread usage of bitcoins to pay for goods and services.
