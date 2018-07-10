BEIJING — BMW Group and China’s biggest SUV brand, Great Wall Motor, have announced a partnership to produce electric MINI vehicles in China.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as automakers pour billions of dollars into creating electric models for China, the biggest market for the technology, under pressure from Beijing to accelerate development.

BMW and Great Wall said the venture also will produce electric vehicles under the Chinese partner’s brand.

Other automakers including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Co. have announced similar plans with local partners to produce dozens of electric models for China.

