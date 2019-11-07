AD

Thousands of Google employees walked out of work last fall to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct claims and payouts. The New York Times last year revealed that Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance after several employees filed misconduct allegations against him.

Another shareholder suit filed earlier this year revealed the board had approved a $35 million exit package to another former executive.

Recently, another executive — Alphabet chief legal officer David Drummond — has faced accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees that came to light when former Google employee Jennifer Blakely published a report of her relationship with Drummond in August.

Drummond has acknowledged a relationship with Blakely, but in a carefully worded statement appeared to deny involvement with other Google employees.

Claims against Drummond are reportedly part of the board investigation.

Alphabet confirmed in a statement that the board has formed a committee to look into lawsuit claims.

“As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet’s Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct,” an Alphabet spokesperson said in a statement.

