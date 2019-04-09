NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Boeing Co., down $5.48 to $369.04

The plane maker’s deliveries tumbled in the first quarter after two deadly crashes prompted regulators to ground the 737 Max jet.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 57 cents to $33.31

The airline is cutting a key revenue measure, citing the grounded Boeing 737 Max jets and the lingering impact from the government shutdown.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $5.59 to $139.26

The casino operator pulled out of talks to buy Australia’s Crown Resorts after that company disclosed negotiation details.

Pentair PLC, down $6.13 to $39.13

The maker of water filters and pumps for pools and other systems slashed its profit forecast, citing bad weather.

Avaya Holdings Corp., up 74 cents to $18.49

The communications software maker is preparing to auction the company, according to media reports.

Lindsay Corp., down $8.98 to $85.11

The irrigation equipment maker reported a surprise fiscal second-quarter loss and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Cerner Corp., up $5.88 to $62.97

The health care information technology company added $1.2 billion in stock buybacks after reaching a deal with activist investor Starboard Value L.P.

Zogenix Inc., down $11.89 to $39.96

The Food and Drug Administration rejected one of the drug maker’s experimental epilepsy treatments.

