NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Boeing Co., down $17.41 to $374.52.

The company said it was cutting back production of its 737 Max plane, which has been involved in two fatal crashes in recent weeks.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.31 to $51.94.

The airline was among those affected by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max fleet.

General Electric Co., down 52 cents to $9.49.

JPMorgan analysts said investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and risks the company faces.

Sony Corp., up $3.53 to $46.60.

Reuters reported that the hedge fund Third Point was building a stake in the company and will press for changes.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $3.55 to $102.44.

Investment firm Starboard Value withdrew its nominees for the company’s board of directors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 34 cents to $15.78.

The Financial Times reported that the company would pay Tesla to have its cars counted in its fleet to avoid paying fines for breaking emissions rules.

Concho Resources Inc., up $2.17 to $112.

Energy companies bucked the downward trend and rose as the price of oil resumed its upward climb.

Micron Technology Inc., down 42 cents to $42.90.

Technology stocks, which are still the best-performing sector so far this year, fell more than the rest of the market.

