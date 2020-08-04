To help finance this strategic shift, BP says it will cut dividends to 5.25 cents a share from 10.5 cents in the first quarter. The change will help the company meet its previously announced goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner.
BP announced the shift as it reported a second-quarter operating loss of $6.68 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic cuts oil prices and demand for energy. The figure, which excludes one-time items and changes in the value of inventories, compares to an operating profit of $2.81 billion in the same period last year.
