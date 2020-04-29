Gilead Sciences Inc., up $4.47 to $83.14.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Sherwin-Williams Co., up $30.13 to $538.86.

The paint and coatings maker reported surprisingly good first-quarter profit and revenue.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $4.06 to $97.87.

AD

The cloud services provider pulled its financial forecasts for the year.

Hasbro Inc., down $4.95 to $72.91.

The toy maker’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

AD

Humana Inc., up $14.51 to $377.38.

The health insurer handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc., down 12 cents to $51.05.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum pulled its financial forecasts and suspended its stock buyback program.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.