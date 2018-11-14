OMAHA, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett’s company picked up nearly 36 million shares of JP Morgan Chase stock in the third quarter and eliminated its stake in Walmart as part of a number of changes in its portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed a quarterly update on its stocks with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based company also revealed a new stake in software maker Oracle of 41.4 million shares.

Investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells closely because of Buffett’s successful track record. Berkshire officials don’t generally comment on these quarterly filings.

And the quarterly filings don’t make clear who made all the investments.

Berkshire added a few more Apple shares during the quarter to give it 252.5 million shares of the iPhone maker.

