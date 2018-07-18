Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla’s mass-market electric car, the wait for the company to produce enough to satisfy demand isn’t a major problem. But the prospect of losing a U.S. federal tax credit is. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

DETROIT — For many on the list to buy Tesla’s mass-market electric car, the wait for the company to produce enough to satisfy demand isn’t a major problem. But the prospect of losing a U.S. federal tax credit is.

While CEO Elon Musk’s company uses a tent to create more factory space and crank out more Model 3s, many on the waiting list worry about the looming phaseout of the $7,500 credit on Tesla vehicles. If it goes away, the car could cost too much, forcing them to cancel orders.

That could cost Tesla critical sales and revenue at a time when the company will need a lot of cash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.