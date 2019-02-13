In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom receives applause after delivering his first state of the state address to a joint session of the legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said the state’s consumers should get a “data dividend” from technology companies, like Google and Facebook, who are make by capitalizing on the personal data they collect. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s consumers should get a piece of the billions of dollars that technology companies make off the personal data they collect.

The new governor provided no details about the so-called data dividend that he mentioned in his State of the State address Tuesday. The Democrat only said he’s asked aides to develop a proposal.

Newsom’s office could provide no other information, including whether he’s suggesting a tax on tech companies or an individual refund to their customers.

Common Sense Media helped pass California’s nation-leading digital privacy law last year and plans to propose legislation in coming weeks that would reflect Newsom’s proposal.

California-based Facebook and Google aren’t commenting on the idea.

