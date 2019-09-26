Presidio Inc., up 92 cents to $16.80

The information technology company received an increased buyout offer from a group of funds led by BC Partners.

Actuant Corp., down $2.91 to $21.83

The industrial products company issued a disappointing fiscal 2020 sales forecast.

H.B. Fuller Co., down 82 cents to $46.70

The adhesives company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results, cut its forecast and said it is restructuring.

Facebook Inc., down $2.69 to $180.11

The Department of Justice is considering opening an antitrust investigation into the social media company, according to media reports.

General Motors Co., up 50 cents to $37.61

Contract talks between the auto maker and striking United Auto Workers took a step closer to reaching an agreement when committees finished their work and sent it to top bargainers.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.80 to $57.68

The energy company and its peers slipped as crude oil and natural gas prices fell.

