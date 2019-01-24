Robots aren’t replacing everyone, but a quarter of U.S. jobs will be severely disrupted as artificial intelligence accelerates the automation of today’s work.

A Brookings Institution report says about 36 million Americans currently hold jobs that can be mostly performed by machines using current technology.

Among those most likely to be affected are cooks and others in food services, short-haul truck drivers and clerical office workers.

The report warns that the automation of current jobs could happen swiftly during the next economic downturn. Businesses are frequently eager to implement cost-cutting technology as they lay off workers during recessions.

The changes will also be more deeply felt in particular localities, such as smaller cities in the Rust Belt.

