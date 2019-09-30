The Illinois EPA closed the plant in February following air emission spikes of ethylene oxide in surrounding neighborhoods.

A DuPage County judge ruled in early September that the plant could reopen under a July agreement.

But Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement that “Sterigenics got the message that we were never going to let them reopen their doors and poison our communities again.”

