On Tuesday, the British government announced Huawei would be excluded from work on the network because U.S. sanctions made it impossible to ensure the security of Chinese-supplied equipment.

“Without any concrete evidence, the United Kingdom took unfounded risks as an excuse and cooperated with the United States to discriminate, suppress and exclude Chinese companies,” said the foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying.

Washington last year imposed curbs on Huawei’s access to American components and other technology. In May, the Trump administration tightened controls by blocking non-U.S. companies from using American technology to produce processor chips and other components for Huawei without Washington’s approval.

Chinese officials accuse Washington of misusing national security concerns to block a rising competitor to U.S. tech suppliers.

“China will fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises,” said Hua.

Huawei is at the center of U.S.-Chinese conflicts over technology development and possible spying. The company’s chief financial officer is under house arrest in Canada and fighting extradition to the United States to face charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Hua said Beijing would warn Chinese companies “to attach great importance to the increasing political security risks” they face in Britain.

On Tuesday, Huawei reported its revenue grew 13.1% in the first half of 2020 compared with a year earlier despite U.S. pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.

Huawei is, along with Nokia Corp. of Finland and Sweden’s LM Ericsson, a leader in development of fifth-generation technology.

5G is meant to expand networks to support self-driving cars, remote surgery and other futuristic applications. That makes the technology more intrusive and sensitive politically.

U.S. officials have suggested Washington might provide financing so that other countries can buy Nokia or Ericsson technology instead of Huawei’s lower-priced gear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government agreed in January to allow Huawei to supply some equipment for the 5G network while it would be barred from providing core components.

London reversed course after the Trump administration threatened to end an intelligence-sharing agreement due to concern Huawei’s involvement might allow Beijing to infiltrate British networks.