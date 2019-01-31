BEIJING — China’s government has urged Washington to accept its industrial development after U.S. intelligence officials said Beijing steals or copies foreign technology.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Thursday it was “totally unreasonable to make random accusations.” Geng said, “we hope the United States can see the scientific and technological progress of other countries with an open and inclusive attitude.”

On Wednesday, U.S. intelligence officials told Congress that China is the biggest commercial and military threat to the United States. A separate report this week said Beijing will steal or copy technologies it cannot make itself.

Chinese and American negotiators are in talks in Washington aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

On Monday, China’s biggest technology company, Huawei, was indicted on U.S. charges including technology theft.

