A worker checks on robot arms at a factory in Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu province, Thursday, June 6, 2019. China’s Commerce Ministry will release a list of “unreliable” foreign companies in the near future, a spokesman said Thursday, without giving a specific date. The new list, announced last week, is widely seen as a response to a U.S. decision to put Huawei Technologies on a blacklist for alleged theft of intellectual property and evasion of Iran sanctions. (Chinatopix via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIJING — Chinese state media say the government will create a system to protect China’s technology as the U.S. restricts the access of Chinese companies to American technology in a spiraling trade dispute.

The People’s Daily newspaper said Sunday that the system will build a strong firewall to strengthen the nation’s ability to innovate and to accelerate the development of key technologies.

No details have been released about what China is calling a national technological security management list. The official Xinhua News Agency says the aim is to forestall and defuse national security risks more effectively. It says detailed measures would be unveiled in the near future.

The initiative follows U.S. moves to restrict sales to Huawei Technologies and other Chinese tech firms on national security grounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.