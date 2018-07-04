BEIJING — Fears that China is threatening U.S. technology leadership in robots, electric cars and other advanced technologies are pushing the world’s two biggest economies toward a full-blown trade war as the two sides prepare to impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s products.

Despite the threat from President Donald Trump of tariff hikes on up to $450 billion of Chinese goods, Beijing shows no sign it will scale back plans it sees as a path to prosperity and global influence.

Still, China remains heavily reliant on technologies from the West.

A key Chinese weakness is in semiconductors, used in everything from smartphones to cars. Even after decades of government-backed programs to nurture such knowhow, high costs and research challenges mean China still needs years to create its own.

