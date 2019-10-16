The Trump administration accused Huawei in May of being a national security risk and imposed curbs on its access to U.S. technology and components including Google’s smartphone services.
Washington has delayed enforcement and suggested it might allow sales of some U.S. technology. But Huawei warned earlier it would “face difficulties” in the second half due to uncertainty among customers.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD