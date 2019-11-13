Jingye is part of a sprawling Chinese industry that produces half the world’s steel. It’s regarded as technologically advanced but ranks 17th among China’s producers with 2018 output of 11 million tons.
The British deal could allow Jingye to sell to European markets without adding to trade strains by increasing imports from China.
The price of 70 million pounds ($90 million) is modest compared with China’s most ambitious acquisitions.
