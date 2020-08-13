Aspen Technology Inc., up $28.41 to $126.12.

The software maker reported surprisingly good quarterly earnings and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Wesco International Inc., up $3.26 to $47.16.

The electrical and industrial maintenance supplies company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

AD

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.48 to $7.84.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company reported a big second-quarter loss.

AD

Vroom Inc., down $12.64 to $56.37.

The online auto dealer gave investors a weak third-quarter profit and revenue forecast.

JOYY Inc., up 94 cents to $82.94.

The social media company’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., down $1.17 to $32.35.

The software company gave investors a weak third-quarter revenue forecast.