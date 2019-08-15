NEW YORK — In a story Aug. 14 about Facebook paying contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its Messenger service, The Associated Press reported that Irish data protection regulators said they’d also had “ongoing engagement with Google, Apple and Microsoft” over the issue but didn’t mention Amazon. In Europe, Amazon is overseen by the National Commission for Data Protection in Luxembourg, not data protection regulators in Ireland.

