NEW YORK — Comcast is dealing with a widespread outage of some of its services.

The Philadelphia company told CNBC, which it owns, that it is aware of a nationwide outage affecting some of its internet, video and voice customers and is working to restore service.

The company did not give a reason for the outage Friday or respond to a request for more information.

Comcast’s verified Twitter account replied to some users complaining about a lack of service. In the replies it said it was working to restore service and pointed users to the Xfinity service site for status updates. It was the second Comcast outage in the past few weeks. Earlier in June, Comcast’s phone service for some U.S. businesses went down.

Comcast is one of the nation’s largest operators of cable TV and residential internet services.

