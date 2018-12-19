SAN FRANCISCO — Nearly two dozen consumer-privacy and public-health groups are urging U.S. regulators to investigate whether children are being endangered by deceptive apps in Google’s app store for smartphones running on its Android software.

The 102-page complaint filed Wednesday with the Federal Trade Commission alleges Google’s Play store is harming kids by allowing apps that break privacy laws, contain adult content or include manipulative advertising in a family section of its Play store.

The call for FTC action is being led by two groups, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy. They previously attacked Google’s approach to kids in another FTC complaint alleging the company’s YouTube video site violates children’s online privacy.

Google says it promptly removes apps that violate its commitment to protecting children.

