The Standing Rock Sioux want the pipeline shut down and more study done. The tribe fears an oil spill could contaminate the Missouri River.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that a Justice Department attorney argues that the Corps “carefully and reasonably considered the environmental impacts” before it permitted the pipeline.
Pipeline developer Texas-based Energy Transfer says the line is safe.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com
