BERLIN — A court in Germany has sided with chipmaker Qualcomm in a patent dispute with Apple that could see sales of older iPhone models halted.

The Munich regional court ruled Thursday that Apple and its subsidiaries had breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm.

The court said in a statement that this effectively means Apple is “banned from offering or distributing unlicensed” devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The ‘plus’ variants of the iPhones 7 and 8 are also affected.

The ruling can be appealed, but judges said that if Qualcomm wants the verdict enforced in the meantime, it needs to deposit a security of about 1.34 billion euros ($1.53 billion).

The disputed patent regulates the amount of energy provided to the phones’ telecom chips.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.