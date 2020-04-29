Net profit was 168 million euros ($182 million), down from 2.1 billion euros in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue fell to 37.2 billion euros from 39.7 billion euros in the first quarter of 2019.
CEO Ola Kallenius said that “now we have started with a gradual ramp-up of our production.”
“At the same time,” he said, “we are continuing to invest in key technologies, including electrification and digitalization. They are non-negotiable elements of our future.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.