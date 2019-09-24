The commission said Tuesday that Comscore fraudulently inflated its revenue by $50 million from February 2014 to February 2016, lied about adding new customers and said sales of a flagship product grew rather than fell.

Comscore tracks digital and TV audiences and movie theater ticket sales. The company, which is based in Reston, Virginia, said Tuesday that it has overhauled its board and management and has new internal control procedures in place.

Its shares dropped 4.7% Tuesday.

