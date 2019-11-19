DoorDash says the accusations are without merit. The delivery company changed its pay structure in August and says workers are earning more money under the new system. DoorDash says it worked with an independent third party to verify that all tips are paid to its delivery workers.
Racine began investigating how DoorDash pays delivery workers after media reports surfaced about its tipping practices.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD