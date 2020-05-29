Dell Technologies Inc., up $4.06 to $49.64.

The computer and technology services provider beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts on steady demand.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $2.65 to $32.62.

The chipmaker gave investors a surprisingly good financial forecast after beating Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings expectations.

AD

Zscaler Inc., up $22.29 to $98.09.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its profit forecast for the year after a surprisingly good fiscal third quarter.

AD

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.18 to $83.21.

The seller of home furnishings and cookware handily beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts on steady sales.

Nordstrom Inc., down $1.99 to $16.13.

The department store reported a shockingly big first-quarter loss as the pandemic forced it to close stores.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up 70 cents to $244.01.

The beauty products retailer reported a surprising loss on weak revenue during the first quarter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.