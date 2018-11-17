FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas, after being defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. One of the largest outside Democratic groups says ramped up spending on digital advertising played a key role in midterm battleground races, offering a lesson for potential presidential contenders in 2020. (Eric Gay, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — One of the largest outside Democratic groups says ramped-up spending on digital advertising played a key role in battleground races where seats were taken away from Republicans during the recent midterm elections.

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil says that offers a lesson for Democrats moving forward. And he says it’s one that those with 2020 presidential ambitions ignore at the own peril.

Democrats are trying to draw in new voters who are young, diverse and college educated. But at a time when people are spending more time online, much of the party remains disproportionately committed to TV advertising.

Strategists in both parties say Republicans still have an advantage. But Cecil says Democrats are closing the gap.

Priorities spent $50 million on digital advertising this election.

