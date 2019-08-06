NEW YORK — Disney says its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter. Despite box office successes such as “Avengers: Endgame,” Disney spent more money on its ESPN Plus and upcoming Disney Plus streaming services.

The results missed Wall Street’s expectations, and shares fell 3% in aftermarket trading.

Net income for the fiscal third quarter, which ended June 29, fell to $1.76 billion, from $2.92 billion last year. Excluding one-time items, net income totaled $1.35 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of $1.72 per share.

Revenue rose 33% to $20.2 billion from $15.2 billion, short of the revenue of $21.4 billion analysts expected.

