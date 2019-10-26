On Saturday he unveiled the next step in his fight: A floating solar-powered device that he calls the “Interceptor” that scoops plastic out of rivers as it drifts past.

Slat says rivers “are like the arteries that carry the trash from land to sea.”

He says three of the machines already are operating — in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam — and a fourth is heading to the Dominican Republic.

