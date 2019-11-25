The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and give buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.

Viagogo’s founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder. In a statement, Baker said it has been his longtime wish to unite the two companies.

The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020’s first quarter.

This story has been corrected to show the transaction is worth $4.05 billion, not $4.5 billion.

