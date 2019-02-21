HELSINKI — Balloting has started for next month’s general election in Estonia, an online voting pioneer, a day after Microsoft warned that hackers linked to Russia allegedly had targeted democratic institutions in several European countries.

Kristi Kirsberg of Estonia’s electoral committee said Thursday the Baltic country — the first in the world to use online balloting for a national election in 2005 — has trained candidates to properly secure their home pages and was closely tracking fake news and disinformation.

No interference attempts have yet been reported.

About a third of Estonia’s eligible 958,600 voters are expected to cast ballots online to renew the 101-seat Parliament in the small country of 1.3 million. The election is March 3.

