Judges found that EU law’s requirement for users to consent to storage of and access to cookies on their devices isn’t covered by a pre-checked box that the user “must deselect to refuse his or her consent.” They said specific consent must be obtained. They also said the service provider must tell users how long the information about them will operate and whether third parties may access them.
