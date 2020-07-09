The European court found that the place where the damage occurred was where the cars were bought from a third party — in this case, Austria.
It said in a statement that “a motor vehicle manufacturer which is established in one member state and engages in unlawful tampering with vehicles sold in other member states may reasonably expect to be sued in the courts of those states.”
In 2015, U.S. regulators caught Volkswagen using software that turned emissions controls off once cars had passed emissions tests. The company has paid out billions of euros to cover fines, settlements and recalls.
