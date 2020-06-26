Wirecard, which handled online payments, filed for insolvency protection on Thursday after it admitted that 1.9 billion euros in trustee accounts did not exist. The company’s CEO resigned and was arrested on suspicion of market manipulation and inflating financial numbers.
The company had seen explosive growth and its shares grew rapidly, enabling it to join Germany’s DAX 30 index of blue chips. Germany’s financial regulators, BaFin, has come under scrutiny after it banned investors from betting against the stock last year after reports in the Financial Times cast doubt on its accounting practices.
