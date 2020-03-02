Companies putting up the money include Alphabet as well as the Silver Lake and Mubadala and Andreessen Horowitz investment firms. Also included are Canadian auto parts maker Magna International, and AutoNation, the largest auto dealership chain in the U.S.
Magna has manufactured vehicles under contract for automakers in the past, which could be important as Waymo moves ahead with plans for a fully autonomous ride-hailing service. Currently the service is being tested in Phoenix and other areas.
