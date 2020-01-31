The energy company’s profit slid in the fourth quarter and fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Amgen Inc., down $10.10 to $216.05
The drug developer’s profit forecast for the year fell far short of Wall Street expectations.
Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $13.53 to $190.91
The maker of Ugg footwear raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting good third-quarter financial results.
Caterpillar Inc., down $4.02 to $131.35
The construction equipment company and bellwether for the industrial sector gave investors a weak profit forecast for 2020.
International Business Machines Corp., up $6.96 to $143.73
Ginni Rometty, the first female CEO in technology company’s century-long history, is leaving the helm in April.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $13.42 to $48.88
The wrestling entertainment company said co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson will resign immediately.
