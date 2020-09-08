Boeing Co., down $9.97 to $161.08.
The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly investigating production problems with the aircraft maker’s 787 Dreamliner.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 90 cents to $38.18.
Oil prices fell, weighing on energy producers and services companies.
Nikola Corp., up $14.50 to $50.05.
General Motors is taking a $2 billion equity stake in the electric truck maker.
Citigroup Inc., down $1.48 to $51.04.
Bond yields fell, hurting banks’ ability to charge higher interest on loans.
Tesla Inc., down $88.11 to $330.21.
The electric car company was not among a batch of companies being added to the S&P 500 index.
Beyond Meat Inc., up $8.65 to $134.47.
The plant-based meat company will begin production in China later this year.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.