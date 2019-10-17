Facebook, Google, Twitter and other companies are trying to oversee internet content without infringing on First Amendment rights. The pendulum has swung recently toward restricting hateful speech that could spawn violence.

Zuckerberg’s company has come under criticism for not doing enough to filter out phony political ads. He told a packed hall at Georgetown, “Right now we’re doing a very good job at getting everyone mad at us.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD