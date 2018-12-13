NEW YORK — Wrapping up a year of privacy scandals and a host of other problems, Facebook hosted a one-day “pop-up” event in New York City’s Bryant Park on Thursday, hoping to talk to users about their privacy settings, ad preferences and whatever else may be on their mind.

Amid the park’s holiday market, food stalls and a busy ice skating rink, the company set up a trailer to lure in passers-by from the cold with hot chocolate.

Facebook’s chief privacy officer, Erin Egan, acknowledged that only a few of Facebook’s more than 2 billion users are likely to stop by. But she says the hope is that those who do will “teach others” about what they learn there.

Facebook has held similar events in Dubai, Dublin and London.

