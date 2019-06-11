FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Facebook stickers are laid out on a table at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The Boston-based renewable energy developer Longroad Energy announced in May that Facebook is building a massive new solar farm in West Texas, a project believed to be one of the largest in the nation and the social media giant’s first direct investment in renewable energy. (Tony Avelar, File/Associated Press)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that’s believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation.

Boston-based renewable energy developer Longroad Energy recently announced it was partnering with the social media giant on the $416 million project.

It comes as Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is finishing construction of a data center near Albuquerque.

Longroad Energy says the Prospero Solar project just north of Odessa, Texas, has enough capacity to power an estimated 72,000 homes.

The project is Facebook’s first direct investment in a renewable energy project.

Longroad says Shell Energy North America also signed a 12-year power purchase agreement for the solar farm’s power.

