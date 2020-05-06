The oversight panel is intended to rule on difficult content issues, such as whether Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech. It will be empowered to make binding rulings on whether posts or ads violate the company’s standards. Any other findings it makes will be considered “guidance” by Facebook.
Critics call the oversight board a bid by Facebook to forestall regulation or even an eventual breakup.
