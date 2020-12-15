Facebook said in a blog post it will reject political ads not specifically targeted to Georgia.
Early in-person voting began Monday in the Georgia runoff. The two races in which Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
