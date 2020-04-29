Facebook said it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That’s more than double the $2.43, or 85 cents per share, it reported in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18% to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion.
Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $17.34 billion.
Facebook’s stock shot up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after the results came out.
