Revenue grew 29% to $17.65 billion from $13.73 billion. Analysts on FactSet had expected earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $17.37 billion.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced prickly questioning from members of Congress last week when testified about the company’s plans for a digital cryptocurrency.
Investors sent Facebook stock up nearly 2% in after-hours trading.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD